Girl Scout Cookie Season is here

(Press Release) -- Today, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama will be starting their annual Cookie Season next year on January 2, 2022.

Stock up on all of your favorite Girl Scout cookies and power unique and amazing experiences for girls with every purchase. This year’s cookie lineup includes two new cookies, the Adventurefuls and Toast-Yays!

Adventurefuls are a brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel filling and a sea salt drizzle on top. Toast-Yays are French toast-inspired cookies with cinnamon icing. Talk about delicious! The Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies will also be available for purchase this year.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the nation’s largest girl-led business and leading financial literacy program for girls. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn five essential skills for leadership: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

On January 14, 2022, Girl Scouts will begin selling their cookies in booth sales as well as online and door-to-door sales. Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama will also be hosting cookie drive-thrus on January 14, 2022, at their offices on this day. The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program will end on March 6, so make sure to stock up! The more cookies girls sell, the more earnings they have to power impactful community projects and personal enrichment experiences, such as STEM activities and traveling. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies is an investment in girls both now and in the future and their leadership capabilities, with 100 percent of the net revenue staying local. To learn more about the Girl Scout Cookie Program, and to find out when Girl Scouts will be selling near you, visit girlscoutssa.org.

