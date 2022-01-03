Dothan Miracle League will hold 2022 Spring season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Miracle League will hold a 2022 Spring Baseball season.

The season will begin Saturday, March 12.

Player registration for the upcoming season is January 10-15 at the Doug Tew Recreation Center. Monday through Friday registration times are 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Registration on Saturday is from 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon.

The Dothan Miracle League said in a statement, “We offered a short season in the Fall of 2021 after a two-year absence and implemented reasonable safety measures that enabled us to provide an enjoyable experience for the participants. We plan to keep those same safety measures in place for the spring. We hope to have many players, buddies and spectators join us for the Spring 2022 season.”

The Dothan Miracle League is an organization that provides children and adults with mental and/or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball as a team member in an organized league.

