Does Drastic Temperature Change Make You Sick?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

We’ve seen a drastic temperate change in the last 24-hours and we’ll probably see more setups like this in the coming weeks. Which brings up the question - can the change in temperature make you sick?

We saw a little over a 50 degree difference from yesterdays high temperature to this mornings low temperature. With the cooler weather arriving people may experience runny noses along with headaches and joint pain.

News 4 spoke with Pediatrician Lauren Morris to get her insight on the matter

“Whenever you have drastic weather changes whether it is rain, cold, heat we definitely see people with raspatory issues such as asthma definitely have an uptick in their symptoms.”

While we may feel under the weather when it turns drastically cold – the change doesn’t necessarily cause you to be sick.

“Cold weather doesn’t necessarily make you sick . but the drastic changes for people who have tickly airways, wheezing and bronchospasms will definitely see a change in their respiratory symptoms.”(Dr. Lauren Morris)

While the change in weather may not make you sick it can weaken your immune system which makes you more susceptible to illness.

If you feel your symptoms are more serious its best to contact your heath care provider.

