DeFuniak Springs Sees Severe Weather Impacts.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday afternoon several storms took place across the Florida Panhandle.

With these storms, many areas saw some significant damage.

Residents throughout DeFuniak Springs sent in several pictures to NewsChannel 7 following the storm.

One local resident who lives just nearby describes what the aftermath damage looked like in his own words.

“It looked like to me, maybe a small twister or tornado. Something just come down and got back up, because like I say I’m one street over, at my house everything’s great,” Donnie Andrews, a local, said.

Earlier in the day, NewsChannel 7 spoke with one official who helped in the cleanup efforts.

“We got several mobile homes that have lost roofs, we’ve got several buildings that have lost sheds. I would say there are about eight or nine homes that have got substantial damage, and four or five that are minor damage in the area,” Tony Roy, Liberty Fire District Assistant Chief, said.

Roy advises people to take notice of the National Weather Service and emergency management.

“Just head the warnings, there was a tornado warning in effect when this damage took occurred. when they tell you to take shelter, take shelter in a low area of your house in the center of your home,” Roy said.

He also adds that anybody that notices damage after the fact, should call 850-892-8111, a cold line to the fire department.

We are unsure at this time if the damage was actually caused by a tornado. The National Weather Service will be coming down Monday morning to assess the damage and truly convey if this was in fact a tornado.

