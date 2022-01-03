Advertisement

Congress’ doctor wants ‘maximal telework’ amid virus surge

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress’ top doctor urged lawmakers on Monday to move to a “maximal telework posture,” citing surging numbers of COVID-19 cases at the Capitol that he said are mostly breakthrough infections of people already vaccinated.

The seven-day average rate of infection at the Capitol’s testing center has risen from less than 1% to more than 13%, Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician, wrote in a letter to congressional leaders obtained by The Associated Press.

Monahan said there has been “an unprecedented number of cases in the Capitol community affecting hundreds of individuals.” In what he said was limited sampling as of Dec. 15, about 61% of the cases were the new, highly contagious omicron variant while 38% were the delta variant.

While providing no figure, he said “most” of the cases are breakthroughs.

While such cases have not led to any deaths or hospitalizations among vaccinated lawmakers or congressional staff, he said even mild infections can lead to six to 12 months of “long COVID.” A “reasonable estimate” is that 6% to 10% of cases could end up that way, he added.

Monahan urged congressional offices to “reduce in-person meetings and in-office activities to the maximum extent possible.”

And he said wearing a properly fitted, medical grade KN95 or better mask is “a critical necessity unless the individual is alone in a closed office space or eating or drinking in a food service area.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
storm
Wiregrass facing risk for severe weather
Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South
Walton County storm damage.
Storm damage reported in Walton County

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
President Joe Biden will stress the plans to distribute $1 billion from the coronavirus relief...
LIVE: Biden meets with farmers as he seeks to cut meat prices
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 charges
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Police: Girl, 7, dies after tree falls on Tennessee home