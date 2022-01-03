Advertisement

A Cold Start To The Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 3, 2022
SYNOPSIS – A much colder air mass is in place, sending low temperatures to around the freezing mark by daybreak Tuesday. We’ll see a gradual warming trend to follow through Thursday, with a few more clouds returning. Our next chance for a few light showers is on track for late Thursday.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 32°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 58°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 41°.  Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 41° High: 65° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few light showers late. Low: 48° High: 67° 30%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 58° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 40° High: 69° 5%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 52° High: 76° 40%

MON: Early clouds, some sun later. Low: 58° High: 58° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

