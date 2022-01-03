Advertisement

Apple becomes world’s 1st $3 trillion company

Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.
Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple is now the first publicly traded company to ever be worth $3 trillion.

Shares of the technology company were trading Monday at an all-time high of $182.88. The stock later pulled back from that level.

The company passed $2 trillion in 2020 and $1 trillion in 2018.

Apple shares rose 35% in 2021 partly due to the success of its iPhone 13, Apple Music and Apple TV+.

For context, Microsoft is worth about $2.5 trillion, Google owner Alphabet is worth around $2 trillion, and Amazon is worth around $1.7 trillion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
storm
Wiregrass facing risk for severe weather
Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South
Walton County storm damage.
Storm damage reported in Walton County

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 charges
WTVY Wx Logo
A Cold Start To The Week
FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in...
Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly
WRGX First News at 4