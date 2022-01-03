Advertisement

Alabama sees record 36% of COVID-19 tests come back positive

By Morgan Carlson and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State health officials are scheduled to hold their first public briefing on COVID-19 in months Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have climbed rapidly in Alabama in the last week, and the level of community transmission is considered high in every county.

The state saw a surge in new COVID-19 cases the week after Christmas. On Dec. 28 a record 8,151 new cases were reported.

Hospital inpatients have doubled in the last week. On Monday, there were 1,104 COVID-19 patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospitals in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

On Sunday, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive in the last seven days was 36.4%, which is a record high since the beginning of the pandemic. According to ADPH, 97,680 people have been tested and 35,542 positive cases have been reported in the past seven days.

On Sunday, the statewide percentage of positive test results for the previous seven days was...
On Sunday, the statewide percentage of positive test results for the previous seven days was 36.4%, which is a record high since the beginning of the pandemic.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

State Health Officer Scott Harris and others will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the latest on COVID-19. WSFA 12 News will provide this update live on air, on our apps and Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officer D. Bridges confronts First Amendment Auditors at Department of Human...
Dothan officers handcuff man not suspected of crimes
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday
ADPH: More than 921K positive COVID-19 cases
Daphne Crowley said she told her daughter to call the police, while she went after the intruder.
Mom finds naked sex offender inside her Knoxville home, report says

Latest News

ADPH: More than 921K positive COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Alabama. The level of community transmission is high in...
Alabama health officials to discuss COVID surge and have public Q&A
There are some real benefits to getting organized. Experts say decluttering can lower stress...
Tips and tricks to organizing your home for the new year
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators decided...
Families rush to pharmacies after FDA authorizes booster for kids 12 to 15
It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how the teacher obtained the vaccine and...
Teacher arrested, out of classroom after allegedly vaccinating teen at her home