ADPH: More than 913K positive COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 913,603 positive COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 16,455 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama.

In the last 7 days, 97,680 people have been tested and 35,542 positive cases have been reported.

The health department is no longer reporting presumed recoveries in Alabama. This is the statement from ADPH:

The goal in data presentation is to provide the most accurate reflection of the pandemic’s effect on the population. As part of this visualization, a number of categories were used, including defining parameters for presumed recoveries.

Early in the pandemic, persons were presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 if they had not died more than a month after their illness onset or test date. With more recent developments in this pandemic, this estimate is less accurate. A small percentage of persons may become reinfected; and such persons could be counted twice. Additionally, some people experience a variety of post-COVID conditions more than a month after initial infection, even if they were asymptomatic. Thus, it may not be appropriate to classify persons with persistent or late onset symptoms as recovered. Post-COVID conditions are not reportable to public health at this time, so ADPH does not have data for these patients.

As the category, presumed recoveries, is not reflective of current information, ADPH will remove this category from the dashboard effective 05/27/21. Additional information may be provided in the future as we gather more data on this pandemic.

As of Jan. 2, there are currently 994 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15, 2020 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. A single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA Feb. 27, 2021. As of Dec. 31, 2021, there have been 5,426,566 vaccines administered.

