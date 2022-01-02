Advertisement

Wiregrass facing risk for severe weather

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is under a slight risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon.

So far there has been just one tornado warning issues in Walton County. There have been no reports of damage caused by the storm.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued due to the possibility of strong winds associated with storms. Again, no damage reports so far.

Around the state, there was severe weather overnight. Tonight portions of the northern half of the state are bracing for the possibility of snowfall.

If you have reports of damage, you can message us on our Facebook page or email us at news@wtvy.com.

