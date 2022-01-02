Storm damage reported in Walton County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting damage they believed was caused by a brief tornado near DeFuniak Springs.

Several homes were damaged near Bellini Road. The sheriff’s office is reporting that there were no injuries.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department are on scene working to clear the debris. Walton County Emergency Management is en route with tarps and supplies to assist with damages.

Elsewhere, in Jackson County, powerlines have been reported down due to storms that moved through the area.

At 3:00 PM EST, Graceville [Jackson Co, FL] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WND DMG. POWERLINES DOWN. https://t.co/qAxoaoMnnM — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) January 2, 2022 >

In Houston County, the EMA reported a power pole snapped and landed on a tree.

At 3:00 PM EST, Dothan [Houston Co, AL] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG. SNAPPED POWER POLE LANDED ON A CAR. https://t.co/qAxoaoMnnM — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) January 2, 2022

Southern Junction also reported a power pole snapped.

There have been no injuries reported from today’s storms.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.