Storm damage reported in Walton County

Walton County storm damage.
Walton County storm damage.(Walton County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting damage they believed was caused by a brief tornado near DeFuniak Springs.

Several homes were damaged near Bellini Road. The sheriff’s office is reporting that there were no injuries.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department are on scene working to clear the debris. Walton County Emergency Management is en route with tarps and supplies to assist with damages.

Elsewhere, in Jackson County, powerlines have been reported down due to storms that moved through the area.

In Houston County, the EMA reported a power pole snapped and landed on a tree.

Southern Junction also reported a power pole snapped.

There have been no injuries reported from today’s storms.

