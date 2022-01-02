Advertisement

Pier Park New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop brings in thousands

“3…2…1… Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at Midnight, and a happy...
“3…2…1… Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at Midnight, and a happy New Year it was at the 14th annual Pier Park Beach Ball Drop.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “3…2…1… Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at Midnight, and a happy New Year it was at the 14th annual Pier Park Beach Ball Drop.

“Very cool. I wouldn’t miss it for the world. Got to use your big words. Extravagant,” Visitor Jermaine Wise said.

This extravagant event made its return after not having a ball drop last year due to COVID.

“Glad it’s back. It’s amazing, we can’t wait. We missed it last year,” Resident Kay Smith said.

This year, thousands of people from all over the United States kicked off 2022 right here in Panama City Beach.

“Unbelievable man, unbelievable let them know,” Visitor Brodon Brown said.

But it’s not touted as the New Year’s Eve ball drop of the south for nothing...

“We are comparable to the ball drop in Times Square in New York,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said.

But there’s one, or two, things the New York City ball drop doesn’t have.

“The weather is great, it’s warm and a lot better than New York and we get beach balls woo-hoo,” The Carlson family said.

10,000 beach balls dropped from the sky for the kid’s countdown event at 7:30 P.M. But some would argue, this kids event wasn’t just for the kids.

“It’s for adults. It’s not for the children, it’s for us,” Resident Kay Smith said.

Followed by a fireworks show at 8 P.M.

“When we said ‘where are we going to go for New Year’s Eve?’ He said, ‘hey I think I found the most fun place in America for kids, let’s go,’” said Carlson.

And the return of the Beach Ball Drop was a fun place for all, no matter your age.

And if you had more fuel in your fun tank after the kid’s countdown event, then you could watch the ball drop at midnight at Celebration Tower, followed by another fireworks show.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Lane and Sarah Perkins booking photos.
Dothan baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged
Wreck claims life of Blakely man
Reginald Jones, WTVY-TV News 4 Anchor
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years
A gun and police tape.
Malone, Florida shooting leaves one dead
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years
Share your memories of Reginald Jones

Latest News

Eufaula wins 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
Eufaula wins 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
Alabama's Jameson Williams (1) holds up the winner's trophy as coach Nick Saban, right, watches...
Alabama turns focus to title game
A man is on custody after deputies say he went on a New Year's Eve shooting spree across...
Suspect accused in multiple drive-by shootings arrested in Jackson County
Cable Car Court
Man found shot dead in car, investigation underway