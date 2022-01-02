Major Cool Down

SYNOPSIS- Showers have made their way out of our area for the most part. A cold front will move through overnight and will bring our highs tomorrow in the 40s. Overall this week will be on the much cooler side with highs averaging in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Much calmer weather too with partly cloudy skies everyday.

TONIGHT – Partly CLoudy, showers. Low near 36°. Winds S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy, then sunny. High near 41°. NW 20 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 34°. Winds NW 15 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 32° High: 56°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 43° High: 62°

THR: Partly Cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 48° High: 65°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 39° High: 53°

SAT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 38° High: 65°

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 34° High: 67°

COASTAL FORECAST Monday – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

