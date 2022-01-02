Advertisement

2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers have released more information on a fatal wreck that happened in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened on U.S. 231 near the 97 mile marker around 4:40 p.m. That’s near Chapel Gray Loop in the Ramer area.

Troopers say a Hyundai Elantra in the southbound lanes collided head on with a Honda CR-V. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers identified the Hyundai’s driver as Lisa R. Hoffman, 57, of Troy, and the Honda’s driver as Arnold D. Forrester, 55, of Columbia.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Lane and Sarah Perkins booking photos.
Dothan baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
A man is on custody after deputies say he went on a New Year's Eve shooting spree across...
Suspect accused in multiple drive-by shootings arrested in Jackson County
A gun and police tape.
Malone, Florida shooting leaves one dead
Reginald Jones, WTVY-TV News 4 Anchor
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years

Latest News

weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
“3…2…1… Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at Midnight, and a happy...
Pier Park New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop brings in thousands
Eufaula wins 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
Eufaula wins 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
Alabama's Jameson Williams (1) holds up the winner's trophy as coach Nick Saban, right, watches...
Alabama turns focus to title game