2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers have released more information on a fatal wreck that happened in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened on U.S. 231 near the 97 mile marker around 4:40 p.m. That’s near Chapel Gray Loop in the Ramer area.

Troopers say a Hyundai Elantra in the southbound lanes collided head on with a Honda CR-V. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers identified the Hyundai’s driver as Lisa R. Hoffman, 57, of Troy, and the Honda’s driver as Arnold D. Forrester, 55, of Columbia.

The wreck remains under investigation.

