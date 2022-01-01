Strong Storms Sunday

SYNOPSIS- Chance of severe weather increases overnight and into the day Sunday. All modes of severe weather are possible. Cooler weather comes Monday and much better sky conditions. That will last throughout the week with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

TONIGHT – Partly CLoudy, showers and storms late. Low near 72°. Winds S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy,showers and strong thunderstorms. High near 75°. S 10-15 mph 80%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low near 34°. Winds SW 15 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 34° High: 52°

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 32° High: 59°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 43° High: 64°

THR: Partly Cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 48° High: 68°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 39° High: 50°

SAT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 38° High: 60°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.