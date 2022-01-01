Advertisement

Lawmakers face decisions on $1.5 billion in relief funds

File Image: Alabama Statehouse
File Image: Alabama Statehouse
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on Jan. 11 for the 2022 legislative session.

A major issue before lawmakers will be how to spend more than $1.5 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan. Lawmakers will first be tasked with allocating the $580 million remaining of the state’s first allocation.

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said proposals are still being developed, but he expects money to be steered toward a combination of local and regional projects as well as reimbursements to health care providers.

Other issues before lawmakers are expected to include a proposal to do away with concealed carry permits, new restrictions on abortion and lottery and casino legislation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Lane and Sarah Perkins booking photos.
Dothan baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged
Wreck claims life of Blakely man
Reginald Jones, WTVY-TV News 4 Anchor
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years
A gun and police tape.
Malone, Florida shooting leaves one dead
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years
Share your memories of Reginald Jones

Latest News

File image of Nancy Worley
Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
White House nixes work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan
A southwest Alabama sheriff and a state House member are again jousting over whether the state...
Sheriff, House member clash over ending Alabama gun permits
Holiday Savings
Proposed legislation offers tax cuts for low income, retirees
Looking at pre-filed bills ahead of legislative session
Proposed legislation offers tax cuts for low income, retirees