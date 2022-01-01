Advertisement

Eufaula wins 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

Eufaula beat Dothan in the championship game 74-42.
Eufaula wins 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
Eufaula wins 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic(Meridith Mulkey)
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Tigers have been crowned the 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic champions.

Eufaula faced Dothan in the final game of the tournament finishing with a 74-42 victory.

This is the third time in four years the Tigers have taken home the Hoops Classic crown.

Eufaula won the tournament in 2018, 2019 and now in 2021.

There was no tournament in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Christian Lane and Sarah Perkins booking photos.
Dothan baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged
Wreck claims life of Blakely man
Reginald Jones, WTVY-TV News 4 Anchor
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years
A gun and police tape.
Malone, Florida shooting leaves one dead
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years
Share your memories of Reginald Jones

Latest News

12/31/21 MFB Alabama vs Cincinnati CFP Semi-Final Team Photo by UA/CrimsonTidePhotos
Alabama dominates Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl; will play in National Championship vs. Georgia
Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 4
Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 4
Dothan Hoops Classic - Day 2
Dothan Hoops Classic - Day 2
Dothan Hoops Classic logo on the Court
Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 1