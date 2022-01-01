Eufaula wins 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Tigers have been crowned the 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic champions.

Eufaula faced Dothan in the final game of the tournament finishing with a 74-42 victory.

This is the third time in four years the Tigers have taken home the Hoops Classic crown.

Eufaula won the tournament in 2018, 2019 and now in 2021.

There was no tournament in 2020 due to Covid-19.

