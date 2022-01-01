Alabama turns focus to title game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nick Saban said this week teams are remembered for how they finish.

Now the Tide has the chance to finish the season as back-to-back national champions.

No real drama in Dallas, as Alabama rolled to a 27-6 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

“Very proud of what they’ve done had a young team especially on offense and those guys have done a great job,” Nick Saban said. “Bryce has done a great job, we were able to run the ball when we had to run it.”

Brian Robinson Jr. carried the load becoming the first Alabama player to rush for 200 yards in a bowl game.

“I literally put all my heart into this, I never wanna let my brothers down, my coaches down, this university down,” Robinson said.

The Tide got it done in the air too. Bryce Young threw three touchdowns, becoming the Tide’s single season record holder for pass yards and touchdown passes.

“When we are the best, we can run it, and we can make plays in the passing game,” Saban said.

On defense, linebacker Will Anderson is proud his guys held Cincy to only two field goals, but noted it’s time to go back to work for the title game.

“I think its really critical now that we pay attention to little details and making sure we are on the same page,” Anderson said. “Keep cutting down those mental errors having fun, playing together as a unit, because I I think that’s what we are doing right now.”

The National Championship is January 10th in Indianapolis.

