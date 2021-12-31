Advertisement

Wreck claims life of Blakely man

Victim’s pickup ran off Barbour County highway on Thursday afternoon.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Barbour County, Ala. (WTVY) -A Blakely, Georgia man died Thursday when the pickup he drove ran off a rural highway in Barbour County.

54-year-old Thomas Pelmon, Jr. was pronounced at the scene, per a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The wreck occurred about 5:00 p.m. along County Road 79, about five miles south of Baker Hill.

ALEA provided no other details.

