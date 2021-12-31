Advertisement

Wiregrass feeling the shortage of COVID treatments

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An important component for those who have contacted COVID, is their treatment regiments. Services here in the wiregrass are starting to feel some of the pressure with the new omicron surge.

Pulmonary Associates said they administered the last monoclonal antibody treatment they had in stock Wednesday morning and started turning customers away.

This treatment is an antibody infusion used in those who have COVID symptoms and are aiming to prevent hospitalization.

“It’s discouraging that we don’t have that to offer,” says Dr. Walt Doty, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medical Physician, Pulmonary Associates. “That we are in active efforts more to obtain monoclonal antibody treatments now, and not just the regeneron we have been giving, but actually one that can be specific to the omicron variant.”

Pulmonary Associates say they are unsure when or if they will be getting more treatments in stock.

