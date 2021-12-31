Stormy Weekend

SYNOPSIS- Scattered showers and thunderstorms today becoming more widespread tomorrow afternoon. Saturday and Sunday there is a strong chance for severe storms to form in front of a cold front that will push through sunday evening.We are currently under a “Marginal Risk” but im expecting that to change by this evening to a “Slight Risk”. Stay weather aware starting Saturday afternoon. After this weekend things start to look up with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures.

TODAY – Partly CLoudy. High near 68°. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy,scattered showers. Low near 68°. SW 10 mph 20%

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. High near 81°. Winds S 10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly Cloudy, showers and storms late. Low: 66° High: 80° 40%

SUN: Mostly Cloudy, showers and strong storms. Low: 66° High: 72° 70%

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 42° High: 52°

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 63° High: 78°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 80°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

