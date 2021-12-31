Storm Chances Increasing Soon

SYNOPSIS – After a very muggy and warm day, the evening will still be comfortable this evening in the upper 60s and lower 70s and partly cloudy skies. Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. A shower or storm is possible Saturday afternoon but the better rain chance happens overnight into Sunday morning. A few storms could turn severe Sunday morning with a brief, spin-up tornado possible. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s Sunday morning and drop throughout the day.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW – Partly sunny High near 82. Winds SW 10-20 mph. 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers & storms. Low near 67° Winds SW 10-15 mph. 70%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, AM storms. Low: 67° High: 73° 80% AM

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 52° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 59° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 64° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower late. Low: 48° High: 68° 20% late

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 48° 20% early

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft.

