Advertisement

Storm Chances Increasing Soon

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – After a very muggy and warm day, the evening will still be comfortable this evening in the upper 60s and lower 70s and partly cloudy skies. Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. A shower or storm is possible Saturday afternoon but the better rain chance happens overnight into Sunday morning. A few storms could turn severe Sunday morning with a brief, spin-up tornado possible. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s Sunday morning and drop throughout the day.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW – Partly sunny High near 82. Winds SW 10-20 mph. 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers & storms. Low near 67° Winds SW 10-15 mph. 70%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, AM storms. Low: 67° High: 73° 80% AM

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 52° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 59° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 64° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower late. Low: 48° High: 68° 20% late

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 48° 20% early

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Christian Lane and Sarah Perkins booking photos.
Dothan baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged
Reginald Jones, WTVY-TV News 4 Anchor
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years
Wreck claims life of Blakely man
Joshua Ryan Kelly booking photo.
Bombs found in Dothan; man charged
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years
Share your memories of Reginald Jones

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher's weathercast 123121 4 pm
Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 4
Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 4
A gun and police tape.
Malone, Florida shooting leaves one dead