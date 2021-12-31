Advertisement

Share your memories of Reginald Jones

In February 2020 WTVY's Reginald Jones was honored along with Nathan Patterson, and Z'yonn...
In February 2020 WTVY's Reginald Jones was honored along with Nathan Patterson, and Z'yonn Norton by Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church for their work and inspiration as local leaders during the church's Black History Month celebration.(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Reginald Jones will retire at the end of January after anchoring WTVY’s newscasts for more the 24 years.

In that time Reg has been part of our community covering local events and out in the public meeting our friends and neighbors.

We would love to hear stories of Reginald in the Wiregrass. Please share a photo or memory in the photo album below.

If you’d like to send Reg a goodbye or well wish email reg@wtvy.com.

Reginald Jones, WTVY-TV News 4 Anchor
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years
Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Prescott married on Dec. 27, 1946. On Monday, they celebrated their 75th...
Montgomery couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
9-year-old raises thousands of dollars by selling reindeer food for schoolmate battling cancer
