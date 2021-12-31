Share your memories of Reginald Jones

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Reginald Jones will retire at the end of January after anchoring WTVY’s newscasts for more the 24 years.

In that time Reg has been part of our community covering local events and out in the public meeting our friends and neighbors.

We would love to hear stories of Reginald in the Wiregrass. Please share a photo or memory in the photo album below.

If you’d like to send Reg a goodbye or well wish email reg@wtvy.com.

