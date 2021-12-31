Advertisement

Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years

Reg joined WTVY-TV in December 1997.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) – Veteran journalist Reginald Jones will retire from WTVY News 4 on January 31, 2022 after more than two decades anchoring Dothan’s most watched local newscasts.

“My time serving the Wiregrass community has been the highlight of my nearly 37-year career in the broadcast journalism profession,” said Jones. “I’m deeply indebted and grateful to area viewers who trusted me and invited me into their homes over the years. Although I’m stepping away from the anchor desk, I’ll continue serving this community in many ways including my ministry with the South Park Church of Christ, as well as volunteer efforts with some local non-profit agencies.”

Jones began his broadcast journalism career as a reporter for WALB-TV in his hometown of Albany, Georgia. In December 1997, he moved to the Wiregrass from Huntsville, where he’d worked for WAAY-TV. His 24 years of experience at top-rated WTVY have made him one of the most trusted journalists in the Wiregrass.

“I know our audience is going to miss Reg,” said WTVY Vice President and General Manager Robby Thomas. “We’re going to miss him, too! He has been so popular for so long, and an important voice of leadership in our newsroom. He has truly earned this opportunity to enjoy retirement, and I know he’ll also continue his longstanding commitments to community service. We wish him the very best.”

Jones has been recognized for his professional work by the Associated Press and has received numerous awards from professional and civic organizations. WTVY will recognize his contributions by producing a variety of special newscast moments in his final days on air before he anchors his last newscast on Friday, January 28, 2022.

While Jones will be stepping away from anchoring newscasts, he will remain connected to WTVY at least through Summer 2022, when he hosts a trip to the Rocky Mountains with WTVY viewers through a partnership with travel company Holiday Vacations.

