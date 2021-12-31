Advertisement

Malone, Florida shooting leaves one dead

By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MALONE, FL. (WTVY) -A New Year’s Eve shooting in Malone, Florida has left one dead, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

“An individual was found in the front yard of a residence, having suffered at least one gunshot wound,” JCSO said in a release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting that occurred about 1:00 a.m.

The release did not provide the victim’s identity or specifics of the case.

Tips should be phoned to JCSO at 850-482-9624, Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000, or relayed online at Chipola Crimestoppers.

