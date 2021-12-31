Dothan Miracle League Spring Baseball is back for 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new year and a new season for the Dothan Miracle League Spring Baseball. The Dothan Miracle League Spring Board announced the Spring season for 2022 will be back, after having to cancel over the last two years.

“We offered a short season in the Fall of 2021 after a two-year absence and implemented reasonable safety measures that enabled us to provide an enjoyable experience for the participants. We plan to keep those same safety measures in place for the spring. We hope to have many players, buddies and spectators join us for the Spring 2022 season,” The Dothan Miracle League Board stated.

The Spring 2022 baseball season will begin March 12th, and board is gearing up for registration.

Player registration is January 10th through the 15th at the Doug Tew Recreation center. Times available to register are that Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. then 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Registration on that Saturday will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Dothan Miracle League is an organization that provides children and adults with mental and/or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball as a team member in an organized league.

