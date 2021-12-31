Advertisement

Dothan Miracle League Spring Baseball is back for 2022

The season is back after having to cancel for two years in a row.
Dothan Miracle League
Dothan Miracle League(Courtesy: Dothan Miracle League Facebook)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new year and a new season for the Dothan Miracle League Spring Baseball. The Dothan Miracle League Spring Board announced the Spring season for 2022 will be back, after having to cancel over the last two years.

“We offered a short season in the Fall of 2021 after a two-year absence and implemented reasonable safety measures that enabled us to provide an enjoyable experience for the participants. We plan to keep those same safety measures in place for the spring. We hope to have many players, buddies and spectators join us for the Spring 2022 season,” The Dothan Miracle League Board stated.

The Spring 2022 baseball season will begin March 12th, and board is gearing up for registration.

Player registration is January 10th through the 15th at the Doug Tew Recreation center. Times available to register are that Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. then 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Registration on that Saturday will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Dothan Miracle League is an organization that provides children and adults with mental and/or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball as a team member in an organized league.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Christian Lane and Sarah Perkins booking photos.
Dothan baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged
Reginald Jones, WTVY-TV News 4 Anchor
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years
Joshua Ryan Kelly booking photo.
Bombs found in Dothan; man charged
Wreck claims life of Blakely man
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years
Share your memories of Reginald Jones

Latest News

ADPH partners with Count the Kicks
ADPH Launches partnerships with an app for expecting mothers
Wreck claims life of Blakely man
Monocolonal Antibody Treatments
Wiregrass feeling the shortage of COVID treatments
Danzey's African Goods Store hosts food and clothes giveaway
Dothan business hosts food and clothes giveaway