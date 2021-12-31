Advertisement

Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 4

Day four brings us the final four teams of the tournament.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Day four consisted of semifinal games.

Game 1: Eufaula defeats Headland 82-55 to advance to the Hoops Classic Championship.

Game 2: Dothan tops Geneva County 61-33 to secure it’s spot in the championship game.

The 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic Championship game will be played Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Dothan Civic Center.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Christian Lane and Sarah Perkins booking photos.
Dothan baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged
Reginald Jones, WTVY-TV News 4 Anchor
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years
Wreck claims life of Blakely man
Joshua Ryan Kelly booking photo.
Bombs found in Dothan; man charged
Reginald Jones to retire from News 4 anchor desk after 24 years
Share your memories of Reginald Jones

Latest News

Dothan Hoops Classic - Day 2
Dothan Hoops Classic - Day 2
Dothan Hoops Classic logo on the Court
Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 1
From the left, Shiel Wood and Joe Craddock have been hired as the Troy Trojans' new defensive...
Troy names new defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator
Bama fan gets wish
Alabama fan marks big-ticket item off bucket list after winning giveaway