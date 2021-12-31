Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Day four consisted of semifinal games.

Game 1: Eufaula defeats Headland 82-55 to advance to the Hoops Classic Championship.

Game 2: Dothan tops Geneva County 61-33 to secure it’s spot in the championship game.

The 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic Championship game will be played Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Dothan Civic Center.

