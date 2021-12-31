Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 4
Day four brings us the final four teams of the tournament.
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Day four consisted of semifinal games.
Game 1: Eufaula defeats Headland 82-55 to advance to the Hoops Classic Championship.
Game 2: Dothan tops Geneva County 61-33 to secure it’s spot in the championship game.
The 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic Championship game will be played Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Dothan Civic Center.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.