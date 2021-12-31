Dothan business hosts food and clothes giveaway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wiregrass woman wanted to make her birthday more about giving to others rather than herself.

Neice Danzey and her husband Gentry started a hot food and clothing give away last year at their business called Danzey’s African Goods Store.

The Danzeys collect monetary and physical donations around this time to help those in need.

“It’s really just a rewarding feeling, you know, to not think about myself and think about others at this time,” says Neice Danzey, Event Sponsor.

“We’re all created to serve,” says Gentry Danzey, Event Sponsor. “That’s what we feel down in our spirit.”

The Danzeys say they look forward to hosting this event next year and other giveaways throughout 2022.

