3, including child, injured in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is asking for information on what led up to a shooting on Wednesday.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to Park Chase Apartments, 1100 Old Statenville Road, after several calls about gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his chest. They also found a 5-year-old child with a gunshot wound to her ankle. Both were later taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

Police also learned a woman had been shot in the chest. A 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest was found hiding in an apartment with another man.

The woman was also taken to the hospital.

The child and the woman were treated and released. The man is in critical condition.

Police said there are witnesses to the shooting, along with possible video recordings of it.

“Our officers and detectives are steadily working to identify the offenders in this case and take them into custody. The fact that they recklessly shot a firearm multiple times in an area where children were actively playing, shows they are dangerous and have no regard for human life,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

