Spring-like warmth continues for now

SYNOPSIS – Storms will begin to wind down a few hours after sunset, leaving behind plenty of clouds overnight with temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly dry with a few showers possible, highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday night will be in the upper 60s with mostly dry conditions. Rain chances increase as a strong cold front approaches Saturday night into Sunday morning. Clouds will linger through Sunday morning as strong northerly winds drop temperatures through the day.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW – Partly sunny High near 81. Winds SW 10-15 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68° Winds SW 5-10 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, a shower possible, storms late. Low: 68° High: 81° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, storms early. Low: 67° High: 72° 70%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 52° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 59° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 64° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 68° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

