Jackson County man charged with battery of pregnant woman

A Jackson County man is accused of knowingly hitting a pregnant woman.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man is accused of knowingly hitting a pregnant woman.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the northeast part of the county Monday. The victim told deputies Bucanan “Bucky” Boggs had hit her several days earlier, resulting in a black eye and bruising. Deputies say Boggs knew the victim was pregnant when he allegedly hit her.

While deputies were speaking with the victim, they say Boggs drove by the residence. Deputies say they performed a traffic stop and arrested Boggs.

Boggs is charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person. Deputies say when he was arrested Monday, he was on probation for battery on a law enforcement officer, so he is also charged with violation of state probation.

