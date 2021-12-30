Dothan baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan couple faces felony charges after their 10-month-old daughter nearly drowned in their home’s bathtub. Police arrested 22-year-old Christian Taylor Lane and 21-year-old Sarah Faith Perkins on Wednesday.

“We received a call on December 22 that a child was found floating face down in the bathtub,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens told News 4. The 911 call came from one of the parents, he said. Both were home at the time.

“The child had been placed in the tub with the water running but the drain not plugged. Apparently, two other small children in the home threw clothing or some type of material into the bathtub, clogging drain to clog and causing the tub to fill up while the parents were elsewhere in the home,” Owens said.

An investigation revealed that the child had been underwater for several minutes, perhaps longer, Owens added.

The baby girl was taken to a Birmingham hospital for injuries officers believed to be critical. Police are unable to comment on specifics of those injuries due to juvenile privacy and HIPPA regulations.

However, family acquaintances told News 4 that the girl has suffered sight loss and prognosis of long-term survival is bleak.

Lane and Perkins, charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, posted $60,000 bond each and were released from the Houston County Jail.

Records do not reveal the couple has an attorney who could comment on their behalf.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

