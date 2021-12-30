Advertisement

Another afternoon of showers and storms

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – We are off to a warm start this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s across the Wiregrass. This afternoon much like yesterday we will see the chance of some showers and storms across the area. This will favor a summertime pattern where afternoon storms will pop up with the heating of the day, some could be on the strong to severe side. Friday looks a little drier before we turn our eyes to the weekend, a strong cold front will move through and bring with it the chance of severe weather. There are a few unknowns in the forecast like the timing and strength of the system so keep checking back for the latest on the weekend weather. We will start to feel more like winter again as we head into the start of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, afternoon showers and storms. High near 81°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 69°. Winds: SW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, storms move in late. Low: 68° High: 80° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers and storms early. Low: 65° High: 68° 60%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 52° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 57° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 64° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 69° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 58° High: 64° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

