Advertisement

Alabama tourism stayed strong during pandemic

Orange Beach, photo courtesy Alabama Department of Tourism
Orange Beach, photo courtesy Alabama Department of Tourism
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As many people reflect on the trips that took this year, Alabama tourism is looking at how many of them were in the state.

“The year just ending has been different from previous COVID years because people kind of know what to expect,” said Lee Sentell, director of Alabama Tourism.

People are more use to wearing masks and practicing social distancing. And in 2020, Alabama was among the top five states with the least loss of tourism revenue.

“It’s all because of the beaches, beaches and state parks and campgrounds and RVs of people wanting to get outdoors,” said Sentell.

Sentell credits some of the success to perfect timing.

“We had planned and had already begun to execute a three-year campaign about outdoor recreation in Alabama, and we started that in January just as COVID was starting,” he said.

However, big cities that depend on conventions and meetings didn’t have the same turnout.

“A lot of those just have not happened in the last couple of years. And so the convention and visitors bureaus and the cities have had to adjust their spending and their expectations accordingly,” said Sentell.

Plans to attract more tourists in 2022 are under wraps, but Sentell says big things are coming.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ryan Kelly booking photo.
Bombs found in Dothan; man charged
Christian Lane and Sarah Perkins booking photos.
Dothan baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged
Brennan Harper booking photo
Man uses gun to demand McDonald’s refund: Police
Carcasses of three Black Angus cows found near Cottonwood, Alabama. They had been shot.
Cottonwood farmer will pay $5,000 to catch cattle killers
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body

Latest News

Bainbridge Public Safety is reporting a possible tornado and damage on Broad and Evans,...
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in Bainbridge
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-30
Another afternoon of showers and storms
Christian Lane and Sarah Perkins booking photos.
Dothan baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Dothan Christmas Tree Recycling Program
Christmas Tree Recycling Program