Warm with a side of showers Thursday

SYNOPSIS – Plenty of clouds will stick around for the overnight with a few light showers possible, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s for a very mild evening. Thursday will bring a chance for scattered showers once again in the afternoon, highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday and Saturday will be warm in the upper 70s with a shower or two possible. Storms could turn severe Saturday evening as a strong cold front plows into the southeastern U.S. Temperatures behind the front will drop during the day on Sunday after starting in the 60s. We could hit freezing by the time Monday morning rolls around.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower or two. Low near 68. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 79. Winds SW 10-15 mph. 40%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67° Winds SW 5-10 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 67° High: 80° 20%

SAT: Showers & storms PM. Low: 68° High: 80° 60% mainly overnight

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 65° High: 68° 30% am

MON: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 52° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 33° High: 57° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 64° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft.

