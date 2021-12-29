Advertisement

UPS driver kidnapped, carjacked in Atlanta; cargo stolen

UPS truck
UPS truck(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) — A UPS driver was reportedly kidnapped and carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say says it happened around 3:30 a.m. on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

The kidnapper and thief was able to get inside of the UPS driver’s tractor-trailer and forced the driver to drive to Bankhead Court.

Upon arrival, the thief and other people tied up the driver and stole the the truck’s cargo.

After the truck did not show up at its destination, UPS was able to track the UPS truck to the area and found the driver in the back of the truck. They called the police.

No descriptions of the thieves have been released at this time.

The driver was not injured.

MORE | Customers step in to help after break-in at local coffee shop

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ryan Kelly booking photo.
Bombs found in Dothan; man charged
Carcasses of three Black Angus cows found near Cottonwood, Alabama. They had been shot.
Cottonwood farmer will pay $5,000 to catch cattle killers
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Severe outlook Wednesday
Prepare for potential severe weather this weekend
Southeast Health tightens visitor policy

Latest News

WRGX First News at 4
File image of Nancy Worley
Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies
Face Mask
Auburn University to require face coverings effective Jan. 3
A COVID-19 rapid testing machine at AllSouth Urgent Care in Dothan, counting down to results.
Dothan clinics see uptick in COVID testing, and positive tests
Dothan Hoops Classic - Day 2
Dothan Hoops Classic - Day 2