NWS reports possible brief tornado in Bainbridge

Bainbridge Public Safety is reporting a possible tornado and damage on Broad and Evans,...
Bainbridge Public Safety is reporting a possible tornado and damage on Broad and Evans, Independent and Calhoun streets.(Bainbridge Public Safety)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety is reporting a possible tornado and damage on Broad and Evans, Independent and Calhoun streets.

BPS posted photos of the damage, as well as a video from Brad Cox from Shotwell Street, to their Facebook page.

Reports from citizens this afternoon who witnessed an unexpected tornado just after 3pm as it moved through town...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, a preliminary local storm report indicates a “possible brief tornado” in Bainbridge, as well as roof damage to the Bearcat Express Convenience Store.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

