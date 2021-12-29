Advertisement

Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., delivers a speech at the YearlyKos convention in Las...
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., delivers a speech at the YearlyKos convention in Las Vegas on June 10, 2006. Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.(JAE C. HONG | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.

The combative former boxer-turned-lawyer was widely-acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress, a conservative Democrat in an increasingly polarized chamber who vexed lawmakers of both parties with a brusque manner and this motto:

“I would rather dance than fight, but I know how to fight.”

Over a 34-year career in Washington, Reid thrived on behind-the-scenes wrangling and kept the Senate controlled by his party through two presidents — Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama — a crippling recession and the Republican takeover of the House after the 2010 elections.

He retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye.

Reid in May 2018 revealed he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas and Reno Correspondent Scott Sonner contributed to this report.

