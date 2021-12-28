Advertisement

Troy police searching for missing man

William Thomas Langford was reported missing in Troy.
William Thomas Langford was reported missing in Troy.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person.

Police say William Thomas Langford, 46, of North Carolina was reported missing in Troy on Dec. 24. He had been in the Troy area for work and was last seen on Dec. 15 in the company of a female.

Police say Langford was supposed to go to the Phenix City area.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

Langford is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and around 160 pounds.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe outlook Wednesday
Prepare for potential severe weather this weekend
Gunman report at Dothan hospital proves unfounded
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

WRGX News at 5:30
Dothan Hoops Classic logo on the Court
Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 1
Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 1
Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 1
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-28
Breezy today and tomorrow