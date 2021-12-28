Troy police searching for missing man

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person.

Police say William Thomas Langford, 46, of North Carolina was reported missing in Troy on Dec. 24. He had been in the Troy area for work and was last seen on Dec. 15 in the company of a female.

Police say Langford was supposed to go to the Phenix City area.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

Langford is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and around 160 pounds.

