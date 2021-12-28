Advertisement

Tennessee woman faces federal charges after air rage incident

Amanda Henry is facing federal charges for assaulting two crew members during a spirit airlines...
Amanda Henry is facing federal charges for assaulting two crew members during a spirit airlines flight in November.(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Tennessee woman is facing federal charges for assaulting two crew members during a Spirit Airlines flight back in November.

The Justice Department says Amanda Henry was drunk and vaping on her Nov. 27 flight from Fort Lauderdale to Nashville.

According to the complaint, 43-year-old Amanda Henry made lewd sexual advances towards male passengers, making them uncomfortable and at one point headed toward the main cabin door where two flight attendants tried to restrain her.

She allegedly kicked and pulled the hair of one of them.

The attendants were finally able to handcuff her and place her into a seat.

Henry turned herself in to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Tuesday on charges of interfering with a flight crew.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Federal Aviation Administration has seen a spike in unruly passenger reports this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunman report at Dothan hospital proves unfounded
Severe outlook Wednesday
Prepare for potential severe weather this weekend
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Workers in the healthcare and airline industries are criticizing the CDC's decision to change...
CDC's new isolation guidance gains criticism
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Santa’s secret helper brought cheer to a little boy on Christmas after he thought his gifts...
Good Samaritan helps return Christmas gifts found on the side of the road
Low visibility and downed powerlines from snow have closed roads in Northern California....
‘So difficult’: Winter snow, cold slam Northwest and Sierra