Storms this Week and Weekend

SYNOPSIS- Showers and storms will make there way into the Wiregrass starting tomorrow morning. We can expect rain for the next 5 days off and on. Thursday shows the potential for some of the storms to be on the stronger side. Main chance for severe weather comes this weekend where we can see all modes of severe weather. A strong cold front will move through after and we will have much cooler weather next week.

TONIGHT – Partly CLoudy. Low near 65°. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy,scattered showers. High near 79°. S 5- 10 mph 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low near 66°. Winds S 10 mph.

EXTENDED

THR: Mostly Cloudy,numerous showers. Low: 65° High: 80° 40%

FRI: Partly Cloudy, chance of scattered showers. Low: 65° High: 80° 30%

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 66° High: 80°

SUN: Mostly Cloudy, chance of showers and strong storms. Low: 66° High: 72° 50%

MON: Mostly Cloudy, cold front moves through. Low: 42° High: 52°

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 63° High: 78° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.