Advertisement

Legal Talk Tuesday: Requests for Production

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss what requests for productions are in relation to discovery.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss what requests for productions are in relation to discovery.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Gunman report at Dothan hospital proves unfounded
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Prepare for potential severe weather this weekend
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Legal Talk Tuesday on News 4
Legal Talk Tuesday: Requests for Production
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
Jackson County Sheriff investigating Christmas Day club shooting
Southeast Health tightens visitor policy