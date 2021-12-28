Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After the event was canceled in 2020, the 15th annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic kicked off on Monday.

16 Wiregrass teams are competing in the week-long tournament with their sights set on bringing home the top prize. The schools playing in the Classic split the proceeds from the tourney based on how many nights they play.

Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic (WTVY)

Through 2020, the City of Dothan says it has given $599,196 to participating programs.

Tickets for the Hoops Classic are $6 and can be purchased at the Dothan Civic Center.

The tournament started with a rivalry showdown -- the Headland Rams taking on the Abbeville Yellow Jackets.

Day 1 of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic underway. Eufaula getting set to take on @GeorgianaHOOPS. Headland opened up with a 64-57 win over Abbeville. pic.twitter.com/iqowT1QlJu — Justin McNelley (@JMac_Sports) December 27, 2021

In the second game defending champion Eufaula battling the Turkey Classic winner Georgiana.

Eufaula wins 86-45. Tigers will play winner of HA-Dale County on Wednesday. https://t.co/2V2rLYbW2f — Justin McNelley (@JMac_Sports) December 28, 2021

In 2021 the city launched the Turkey Classic taking place Thanksgiving week giving 8 more teams a chance to be part of the Dothan Hoops Classic. In its inaugural contest, Georgianna won the Turkey Classic and got a place in the Dothan Hoops Classic.

Then the Daleville Warhawks in action taking on the Providence Christian Eagles in the 6:30 PM game.

Halftime of Game 3. @PCSHoops up BIG! Eagles lead Daleville 33-8. pic.twitter.com/amcJhZO8aX — Justin McNelley (@JMac_Sports) December 28, 2021

It’s on to the next round. @PCSHoops downs Daleville 52-31. Eagles will face Headland on Wednesday. https://t.co/nC6mulTOEQ — Justin McNelley (@JMac_Sports) December 28, 2021

Day 1 closed out with Dale County vs. Houston Academy.

Final game of the day should be a good one. @HARaiders squaring off against Dale County. Winner faces Eufaula on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/48m0ESFM45 — Justin McNelley (@JMac_Sports) December 28, 2021

.@HARaiders move on with a 63-35 win over Dale County. Raiders will face Eufaula on Wednesday. https://t.co/LxRMeAy6Jb — Justin McNelley (@JMac_Sports) December 28, 2021

Tuesday’s lineup of games.

3:30 pm - Barbour County vs Wicksburg

5:00 pm - Rehobeth vs Ashford

6:30 pm - Geneva vs Dothan

8:00 pm - Northside Methodist vs Geneva County

