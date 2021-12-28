Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After the event was canceled in 2020, the 15th annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic kicked off on Monday.
16 Wiregrass teams are competing in the week-long tournament with their sights set on bringing home the top prize. The schools playing in the Classic split the proceeds from the tourney based on how many nights they play.
Through 2020, the City of Dothan says it has given $599,196 to participating programs.
Tickets for the Hoops Classic are $6 and can be purchased at the Dothan Civic Center.
The tournament started with a rivalry showdown -- the Headland Rams taking on the Abbeville Yellow Jackets.
In the second game defending champion Eufaula battling the Turkey Classic winner Georgiana.
In 2021 the city launched the Turkey Classic taking place Thanksgiving week giving 8 more teams a chance to be part of the Dothan Hoops Classic. In its inaugural contest, Georgianna won the Turkey Classic and got a place in the Dothan Hoops Classic.
Then the Daleville Warhawks in action taking on the Providence Christian Eagles in the 6:30 PM game.
Day 1 closed out with Dale County vs. Houston Academy.
Tuesday’s lineup of games.
- 3:30 pm - Barbour County vs Wicksburg
- 5:00 pm - Rehobeth vs Ashford
- 6:30 pm - Geneva vs Dothan
- 8:00 pm - Northside Methodist vs Geneva County
