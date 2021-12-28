Breezy today and tomorrow

SYNOPSIS – A few showers around the Wiregrass this morning, we have a small chance of seeing showers through the rest of the day today. It will be breezy over the next day or so with wind gust as high as 25 mph. Better rain chances come in tomorrow as a front approaches, it will stall over the area on Thursday keeping our rain chances elevated with a small risk of a few strong to severe storms. We will dry out a little by Saturday and stay warm in the upper 70s lower 80s our next front comes in Sunday. That will be our next chance of severe weather, this is still a ways out so keep checking back as we get closer and the timing and strength gets clearer.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 79°. Winds S 5-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 65°. Winds: S 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of showers and storms. High near 80°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 78° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 67° High: 80° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 67° High: 80° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 67° High: 72° 50%

MON: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 52° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

