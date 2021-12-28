Advertisement

Alabama fan marks big-ticket item off bucket list after winning giveaway

By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Pell City Alabama fan has marked a big-ticket item off his bucket list thanks to a local company. Now he and his wife are off to the Lone Star State for the Cotton Bowl.

Chris Lanphere and his wife won the Fan Cards giveaway for Cotton Bowl tickets.

He’s never been to a playoff game or national championship, so Lanphere said this is a dream come true.

Lanphere said his little angel, his daughter Haleigh who he lost a few years back, had a big role in him winning the competition. She loved Alabama football, too.

Chris is ready to pull the Tide through against Cincinnati, but more importantly, he’s just thankful to share this experience with his wife.

“Just seeing her reaction to everything when Alabama scores, the fireworks, to share this once-in-a-lifetime experience with the person you love the most after everything we’ve been through,” Chris said.

His wife recently got him a Tua Tagovailoa jersey for his birthday, which of course he is going to sport in AT&T Stadium.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunman report at Dothan hospital proves unfounded
Severe outlook Wednesday
Prepare for potential severe weather this weekend
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Dothan Hoops Classic logo on the Court
Dothan Hoops Classic 2021 - Day 1
From the left, Shiel Wood and Joe Craddock have been hired as the Troy Trojans' new defensive...
Troy names new defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator
Source: WBRC video
Bama fan excited to go to Cotton Bowl
Auburn-Kentucky women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID