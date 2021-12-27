Warm and Rainy Week

SYNOPSIS- Warm weather continues throughout the rest of the week. Chance of showers and storms wednesday and thursday but the main chance of stronger storms comes sunday.This will be followed by a cold front which means a much cooler start to the week next week.

TONIGHT – Partly CLoudy. Low near 62°. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 79°. S 5- 10 mph 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds S 10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly Cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 63° High: 78° 30%

THR: Mostly Cloudy,numerous showers. Low: 65° High: 80° 40%

FRI: Partly Cloudy, chance of scattered showers. Low: 65° High: 80° 30%

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 66° High: 79°

SUN: Mostly Cloudy, chance of showers and strong storms. Low: 66° High: 77°

MON: Mostly Cloudy, cold front moves through. Low: 42° High: 52°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

