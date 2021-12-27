Advertisement

Safe Hunting Is No Accident

By Fred Hunter
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST
Safe hunting(Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heading into the most active time of Alabama’s hunting seasons, Marisa Futral wants to make sure hunters don’t take one thing for granted – hunter safety. Futral, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division Hunter Safety Coordinator, said January is the time when most people head to the woods to pursue deer, ducks and small game.

Futral wants to continue a positive trend in the number of hunting accidents that have occurred in the state in recent years. She said 17 hunting accidents were reported for the 2020-2021 season, which was down from 22 reported accidents the previous season. “I’m pretty excited,” Futral said. “We’re tracking in the right direction. We only had one fatality last year and the previous year we had four.”

Safe hunting(Billy Pope | Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries)

The great news from the 2020-2021 season was there were no tree stand accident fatalities. The Hunter Safety Section has had an ongoing tree stand safety campaign for several years, and the number of accidents has steadily fallen, “Although the numbers are down, I don’t want people to get complacent,” Futral said. “We’re moving in the right direction, but one accident is still too many.”

