Prepare for potential severe weather this weekend

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4WARN Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather this weekend. According to current models, a strong cold front will move through the state Saturday and Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

The system could provide multiple forms of severe weather. While the system is still almost a week out, it’s never too soon to make preparations.

  • Download the News4 app and the 4WARN weather app on your smartphones and tablets
  • Make sure you have a weather radio to get alerts
  • Make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts
  • Know your safe place in the event a warning is issued for your area

You can get the latest on your forecast on News4 at 4, 5, 5:30, 6 and 10.

