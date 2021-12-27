Advertisement

Ozark Police looking for suspect in shooting

The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 28-year-old Isaiah...
The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 28-year-old Isaiah McGuire.(Source: Ozark Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 28-year-old Isaiah McGuire.

Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

McGuire has an active attempted murder warrant for his arrest.

He’s a suspect in an Ozark shooting that happened on December 17th.

If you have any information on where McGuire may be call 9-1-1 immediately or your nearest local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Gunman report at Dothan hospital proves unfounded
Deadly start to holiday weekend on Wiregrass roadways
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
The Alabama football program is trying to stay healthy ahead of its playoff game on New Year’s...
COVID concerns ramp up ahead of college football playoffs
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?

Latest News

WTVY 4WARN Weather
Prepare for potential severe weather this weekend
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Fifteen locations added to Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-27
Foggy Start To The Day