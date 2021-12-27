Advertisement

Gunman report at Dothan hospital proves unfounded

Numerous law enforcement officers searched Flowers Hospital on Sunday night after receiving a report of a gunman at or near that hospital.
(WILX)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Numerous law enforcement officers searched Flowers Hospital on Sunday night after receiving a report of a gunman at or near that hospital. Ultimately, that report proved unfounded.

“We got a report that a person was armed at the hospital, and we did a complete search but no gunman was found and we don’t believe there was any threat,” Dothan Police Captain Will Glover told News 4.

He said the large law enforcement presence was out of an abundance of caution, noting that Alabama State Troopers and Houston County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search.

The large officer presence at the hospital, located along busy U.S. 84, generated enormous social media interest. In response, Dothan police issued a Facebook statement that said no gunman had been located.

(This story updated to reflect no gunman found and include Captain Glover’s comments).

